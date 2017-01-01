January 1, 2017 - Mich. governor sign...

January 1, 2017 - Mich. governor signs bill that retains retail...

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder has signed sweeping energy legislation that includes provisions for renewable energy and energy waste reduction, net metering and retail choice. One of the main goals of the energy law -- comprised of two bills, SB 437 and 438 - is the creation of a target to meet 35% of the state's energy needs through energy waste reduction programs and renewable sources by 2025.

