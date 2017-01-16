Is Betsy DeVos good or bad for edtech?
Will Trump's Education Secretary pick be a boon for edtech advocacy and implementation? And if so, will it only benefit some students? School choice, support of teachers unions, and her record in Michigan have been the leading controversial talking points in education when it comes to Donald Trump's pick for Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos. But with a background in technology investment, could DeVos be a leader in the support of successfully-implemented edtech? According to Philanthropy magazine in spring 2013, DeVos serves as chairman of the Windquest Group-a privately held, multi-company operating group that invests in technology, manufacturing, and clean energy-which she founded with her husband in 1989.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ESchool News.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 hr
|ardith
|3,526
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|11 hr
|Canada
|1
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Jan 14
|Martin
|818
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Jan 7
|Drain Jammy Washi...
|8
|Ohio
|Jan 6
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|3
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|6
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC