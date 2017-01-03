Indulge in these Michigan food and drink trends for 2017
In Michigan we are usually a couple of years behind food trends that begin on the coasts, and slowly make their way to the Midwest. National trend lists don't always reflect what we have going on here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|4 hr
|Darkness lurks
|3,148
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Jan 7
|Drain Jammy Washi...
|8
|Ohio
|Jan 6
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|3
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|6
|William ross aka will
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|2
|Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15)
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|4
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC