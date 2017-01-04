How an anthropologists may help crack case of mummified body
How an anthropologists may help crack case of mummified body A mummified body was found in the backseat of a car parked in Detroit garage. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2j4cHaY A mummified body was found in the detached garage of this Detroit house Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|11 min
|Sandra
|2,905
|Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15)
|26 min
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|12 hr
|Joe
|5
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Dec 31
|Wu Nanjing China
|5
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10)
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|3
|PC found dead after discovering body of his pol...
|Dec 23
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC