How $3.5M in Michigan invasive species grants will be spent

10 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Seventeen Michigan projects will share $3.5 million to combat and control invasive species this year. The state and federal grant money comes through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Department of Agriculture and Rural Development .

