Gretchen Whitmer Files for 2018 Michigan Governor's Race

Former Senate Minority Leader Gretchen Whitmer became the first candidate to officially jump into the 2018 election pool Tuesday, by filing paperwork with the Secretary of State to set up a committee to run for governor, according to a Detroit Free Press report. It wasn't a big announcement or the beginning of a speaking tour around the state.

