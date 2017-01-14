Grand Rapids native DNR officer invol...

Grand Rapids native DNR officer involved in 2 rescues in 4 days

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

ALGER & SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTIES, Mich. - Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer Mike Evink rescued a man this week in Schoolcraft County who was overcome with carbon monoxide while trying to save a homeowner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) 13 hr Martin 818
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 14 hr President Donald ... 3,510
News Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com... Jan 7 Drain Jammy Washi... 8
Ohio Jan 6 Faith Michigan 2
Need help with unemployment!!! Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 3
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 6
William ross aka will Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 2
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,219 • Total comments across all topics: 277,922,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC