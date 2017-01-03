Gov. Rick Snyder signs legislation im...

Gov. Rick Snyder signs legislation improving Michigan's indigent criminal defense system

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: State of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today signed legislation to ensure the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission meets state constitutional obligations and maintains independences from the judiciary while continuing its work to maintain a fair indigent criminal defense system in Michigan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 17 min Machonacho 2,933
News Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15) 8 hr Go Blue Forever 3
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... 20 hr Joe 5
News Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com... Dec 31 Wu Nanjing China 5
Need help with unemployment!!! Dec 24 Faith Michigan 2
News Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10) Dec 24 Faith Michigan 3
News PC found dead after discovering body of his pol... Dec 23 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,948 • Total comments across all topics: 277,606,032

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC