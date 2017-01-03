German supplier ZF to create 800 U.S....

German supplier ZF to create 800 U.S. jobs, mostly in Michigan

6 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

German auto supplier ZF Friedrichshafen AG plans to create as many as 800 jobs with most of them being filled in Michigan, CEO Stefan Sommer said Tuesday at the Detroit auto show. The new hires come on the heels of its announcement last week that it signed an agreement to work with Silicon Valley tech company Nvidia Corp. on autonomous vehicle technology.

