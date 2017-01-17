Freezing rain, icy roads force some M...

Freezing rain, icy roads force some Michigan school closings

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

A farm field is flooded along Fruitvale Road on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2016, in Muskegon County, Mich. Freezing rain and icy roadways forced officials to close schools in parts of Michigan Tuesday and are blamed in a crash that killed a woman in the Flint area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 3 hr Trump your President 3,596
How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12) 10 hr Digger 99
News PC found dead after discovering body of his pol... 15 hr Go Blue Forever 5
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... 18 hr LookatCranberry 8
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) 23 hr Faith Michigan 819
News Conservation group calls for statewide hearings... Jan 16 Canada 1
News Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com... Jan 7 Drain Jammy Washi... 8
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,621 • Total comments across all topics: 278,039,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC