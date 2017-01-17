Freezing rain, icy roads force some Michigan school closings
A farm field is flooded along Fruitvale Road on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2016, in Muskegon County, Mich. Freezing rain and icy roadways forced officials to close schools in parts of Michigan Tuesday and are blamed in a crash that killed a woman in the Flint area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|3 hr
|Trump your President
|3,596
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|10 hr
|Digger
|99
|PC found dead after discovering body of his pol...
|15 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|18 hr
|LookatCranberry
|8
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|23 hr
|Faith Michigan
|819
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan 16
|Canada
|1
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Jan 7
|Drain Jammy Washi...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC