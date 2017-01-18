Freezing rain, drizzle causing slick roadways in West Michigan
Icy road conditions and difficult travel conditions are expected to make for longer commute times this morning in West Michigan. For the southern portion of West Michigan, a freezing rain advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service.
