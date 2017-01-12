Four-star WR Nico Collins says Michigan, Georgia and Alabama lead his recruitment
Four-star receiver Nico Collins, a 6-foot-5, 195-pounder from Pinson, Alabama, told AL.com on Friday that Michigan, Georgia and Alabama are the current leaders in his recruitment. Collins had an in-home visit Thursday with Michigan offensive coordinator Tim Drevno and running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|16 min
|President Donald ...
|3,507
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Jan 7
|Drain Jammy Washi...
|8
|Ohio
|Jan 6
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|3
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|6
|William ross aka will
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|2
|Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15)
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|4
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC