Four-star WR Nico Collins says Michigan, Georgia and Alabama lead his recruitment

Four-star receiver Nico Collins, a 6-foot-5, 195-pounder from Pinson, Alabama, told AL.com on Friday that Michigan, Georgia and Alabama are the current leaders in his recruitment. Collins had an in-home visit Thursday with Michigan offensive coordinator Tim Drevno and running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley.

