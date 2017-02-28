Four-star receiver Oliver Martin commits to Michigan before pool jump with Jim Harbaugh
Four-star receiver Oliver Martin made his commitment to Michigan public on Monday, giving the Wolverines three receiver recruits inside the country's top 170 players. Martin, a 6-foot, 188-pounder from West Senior High School in Iowa, is the No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|34 min
|DP Cassie
|5,067
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|6 hr
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|7 hr
|Faith
|2
|61 Muslim refugees bound for Michigan will be k...
|13 hr
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Baloney Meter: Is Michigan a threat to economic...
|Jan 26
|same as Pacific
|1
|Michigan Muslims prepare for Trump Justice Depa...
|Jan 25
|Mikey
|7
|Reward jumps to $35K for dog w/o nose
|Jan 24
|Faith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC