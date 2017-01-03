Former Michigan teacher sentenced to prison in sex case
A former Michigan teacher who admitted to having a sexual relationship with one of her students has been sentenced to prison. Jamee Hiatt of Grass Lake told a Jackson County Circuit Court judge on Thursday that her actions "were inexcusable" and she "became out of control."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|16 min
|Jim
|2,986
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|2 hr
|Mrs Kowalski
|3
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|2 hr
|Mrs Kowalski
|6
|William ross aka will
|2 hr
|Mrs Kowalski
|2
|Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|Mrs Kowalski
|4
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Dec 31
|Wu Nanjing China
|5
|Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10)
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC