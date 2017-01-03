Former Michigan teacher sentenced to ...

Former Michigan teacher sentenced to prison in sex case

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WNEM-TV Saginaw

A former Michigan teacher who admitted to having a sexual relationship with one of her students has been sentenced to prison. Jamee Hiatt of Grass Lake told a Jackson County Circuit Court judge on Thursday that her actions "were inexcusable" and she "became out of control."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 16 min Jim 2,986
Need help with unemployment!!! 2 hr Mrs Kowalski 3
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... 2 hr Mrs Kowalski 6
William ross aka will 2 hr Mrs Kowalski 2
News Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15) 3 hr Mrs Kowalski 4
News Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com... Dec 31 Wu Nanjing China 5
News Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10) Dec 24 Faith Michigan 3
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Toyota
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Syria
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,400 • Total comments across all topics: 277,638,363

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC