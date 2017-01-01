Financial resolutions for the New Year: 17 for '17
Nobody needs to tell us we're wasting our money. Really, we know if we tend to overspend, rack up fees or never pay off credit card bills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|24 min
|Crossroads50
|2,803
|Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15)
|23 hr
|David Vaughan
|2
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Sat
|Wu Nanjing China
|5
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Dec 29
|Crystal Vision
|3
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10)
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|3
|PC found dead after discovering body of his pol...
|Dec 23
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC