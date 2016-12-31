Fight against publishing notices persists
Fight against publishing notices persists Lawmakers in states including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Alaska have debated doing away with public notices. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2iQHW9e Pennsylvania lawmakers have introduced several bills that limit government transparency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|48 min
|Maria
|2,794
|Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|David Vaughan
|2
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Sat
|Wu Nanjing China
|5
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Dec 29
|Crystal Vision
|3
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10)
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|3
|PC found dead after discovering body of his pol...
|Dec 23
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC