Fight against publishing notices pers...

Fight against publishing notices persists

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The York Daily Record

Fight against publishing notices persists Lawmakers in states including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Alaska have debated doing away with public notices. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2iQHW9e Pennsylvania lawmakers have introduced several bills that limit government transparency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 48 min Maria 2,794
News Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15) 3 hr David Vaughan 2
News Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com... Sat Wu Nanjing China 5
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Dec 29 Crystal Vision 3
Need help with unemployment!!! Dec 24 Faith Michigan 2
News Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10) Dec 24 Faith Michigan 3
News PC found dead after discovering body of his pol... Dec 23 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,031 • Total comments across all topics: 277,515,712

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC