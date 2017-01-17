Fall stocking effort pushes Michigan DNR fish total over 34 million for 2016
Ten species of fish totaling 300,000 were stocked in Michigan waters in the fall of 2016 the Michigan DNR announced Thursday. "It was another outstanding fall fish stocking season that will provide enhanced opportunities throughout Michigan," DNR Fish Production Manager Ed Eisch said.
