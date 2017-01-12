EMU kicks off MLK Day celebrations with commemorative march
Eastern Michigan University kicked off its five-day Martin Luther King celebration with its 31st annual commemorative march around campus Thursday, Jan. 12. Students were enthusiastic as they marched from Welch Hall to the Student Center where they were invited to attend an MLK art gallery immediately following the march which featured black history themed art by EMU students. This year's theme for the five-day celebration is "Courageous Conversations: The Writings on the Wall."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Eastern Echo.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|President Donald ...
|3,525
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|6 hr
|Canada
|1
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Sat
|Martin
|818
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Jan 7
|Drain Jammy Washi...
|8
|Ohio
|Jan 6
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|3
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|6
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC