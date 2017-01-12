EMU kicks off MLK Day celebrations wi...

EMU kicks off MLK Day celebrations with commemorative march

The Eastern Echo

Eastern Michigan University kicked off its five-day Martin Luther King celebration with its 31st annual commemorative march around campus Thursday, Jan. 12. Students were enthusiastic as they marched from Welch Hall to the Student Center where they were invited to attend an MLK art gallery immediately following the march which featured black history themed art by EMU students. This year's theme for the five-day celebration is "Courageous Conversations: The Writings on the Wall."

