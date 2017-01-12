Dog saves ownera s life after paralyz...

Dog saves ownera s life after paralyzing fall left him outside for 20 hours

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

An Emmet County man who spent 20 hours lying paralyzed outside his home earlier this month is recovering "amazingly" thanks in part to his dog. According to our media partners at Mlive.com , neurosurgeon Chaim Colen said the man, who wished only to be identified as Bob, would likely have died if it hadn't been for his golden retriever, which kept him warm while howling for help on New Year's Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 hr RIP 3,427
News Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com... Jan 7 Drain Jammy Washi... 8
Ohio Jan 6 Faith Michigan 2
Need help with unemployment!!! Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 3
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 6
William ross aka will Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 2
News Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15) Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 4
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,070 • Total comments across all topics: 277,865,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC