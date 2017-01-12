Dog saves ownera s life after paralyzing fall left him outside for 20 hours
An Emmet County man who spent 20 hours lying paralyzed outside his home earlier this month is recovering "amazingly" thanks in part to his dog. According to our media partners at Mlive.com , neurosurgeon Chaim Colen said the man, who wished only to be identified as Bob, would likely have died if it hadn't been for his golden retriever, which kept him warm while howling for help on New Year's Day.
