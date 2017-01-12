Detroit's School Board Has Power for First Time in 7 Years
A Detroit school board with the power to direct Michigan's largest school system has been seated for the first time in seven years. The seven Detroit Public Schools Community board members were collectively sworn in by Michigan Court of Appeals and Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Diane Stephens before about 300 people who erupted in applause.
