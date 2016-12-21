Dense fog reducing visibility across Mid-Michigan

Drivers heading to work Tuesday morning will want to use caution as dense fog reduces visibility across much of Mid-Michigan. ? Special Weather Statements have been issued for southeastern Michigan, including Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties.

