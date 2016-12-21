Dense fog reducing visibility across Mid-Michigan
Drivers heading to work Tuesday morning will want to use caution as dense fog reduces visibility across much of Mid-Michigan. ? Special Weather Statements have been issued for southeastern Michigan, including Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|29 min
|Le Jimbo
|2,846
|Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15)
|Sun
|David Vaughan
|2
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Dec 31
|Wu Nanjing China
|5
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Dec 29
|Crystal Vision
|3
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10)
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|3
|PC found dead after discovering body of his pol...
|Dec 23
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC