Crystal Flash expands in Southwest Michigan
Fuel distributor Crystal Flash announced it has acquired Richardson Oil, a fuel distributor based in Lawrence, west of Kalamazoo. The acquisition is the ninth by Crystal Flash in the past five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|4 min
|sandra
|2,873
|Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15)
|Jan 1
|David Vaughan
|2
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Dec 31
|Wu Nanjing China
|5
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Dec 29
|Crystal Vision
|3
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10)
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|3
|PC found dead after discovering body of his pol...
|Dec 23
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC