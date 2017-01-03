Ever heard of a time when Shah Rukh Khan had a reason to fear that a Hollywood flick would scramble his movie's business? That actually happened in 2016, when his FAN's release was hugely affected by the tremendous reception got by the live-action adventure movie, The Jungle Book. While the dark tone of Shah Rukh Khan 's thriller didn't appeal to many, Disney's biggest hit last year appealed to both kids as well as adults, also beating the lifetime collections of FAN and Airlift in the process.

