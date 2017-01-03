City Schools Could Lose $500M in Funding Under Trump, Teachers Union Fears

President-elect Donald Trump's vision for a voucher-based education system for low-income students could cost city schools half a billion dollars in lost federal support, according to an analysis from the city's teachers union released Monday. More than 700,000 students in more than 1,200 city schools could see bigger class sizes, fewer teachers and less enrichment and after-school programs if Trump pulls federal dollars now used for Title 1 funding at public schools with low-income students, the analysis from the United Federation of Teachers found.

