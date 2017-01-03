City Schools Could Lose $500M in Funding Under Trump, Teachers Union Fears
President-elect Donald Trump's vision for a voucher-based education system for low-income students could cost city schools half a billion dollars in lost federal support, according to an analysis from the city's teachers union released Monday. More than 700,000 students in more than 1,200 city schools could see bigger class sizes, fewer teachers and less enrichment and after-school programs if Trump pulls federal dollars now used for Title 1 funding at public schools with low-income students, the analysis from the United Federation of Teachers found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|Leauge of shadows
|3,123
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Sat
|Drain Jammy Washi...
|8
|Ohio
|Fri
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|3
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|6
|William ross aka will
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|2
|Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15)
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|4
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC