Blood Donor "Emergency" Called in Michigan

Blood donations typically decline during the holidays, according to Todd Kulman of the American Red Cross Great Lakes Blood Services Region office in Lansing, but this year's turnout, hampered by weather conditions that canceled nearly 100 blood drives and over 31 hundred donations going uncollected, even caught veteran staffers by surprise. "We saw about 37 thousand, or nealy five percent less blood donations during November and December that we expected," Kulman admitted.

