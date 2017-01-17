Billions in automotive investment mean thousands of jobs for Michigan
Blockbuster announcements from the so-called "Detroit Three" automakers so far this year total $2.7 billion in new U.S. automotive investment and thousands of jobs. The state will see a wave of high-tech manufacturing jobs in the next two years; it also will gain still more technology and engineering jobs created by the automakers, which already make Michigan their R&D home.
