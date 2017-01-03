Big Ten Recognizes Michigan's Orange Bowl Efforts with Weekly Honors
The University of Michigan dominated its competition at the Orange Bowl Classic Tuesday, and a quartet of Wolverines were recognized for their efforts as Big Ten Performers of the Week.
