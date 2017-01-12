Betsy DeVos details $5.3M in politica...

Betsy DeVos details $5.3M in political donations over past 5 years

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The document provides a comprehensive look at the local, state and federal political contributions by DeVos, a Grand Rapids philanthropist, school choice advocate and former chair of the Michigan GOP. Tracking down DeVos and her family's extensive political giving requires searching federal and all the state campaign data bases, said Craig Mauger, executive director of the Michigan Campaign Finance Network, a nonprofit that analyzes political contributions by donors and recipients across the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) 4 hr Martin 818
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 5 hr President Donald ... 3,510
News Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com... Jan 7 Drain Jammy Washi... 8
Ohio Jan 6 Faith Michigan 2
Need help with unemployment!!! Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 3
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 6
William ross aka will Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 2
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,541 • Total comments across all topics: 277,912,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC