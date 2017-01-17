Basketball player: Co-defendant killed man during robbery
A Western Michigan University basketball player charged with murder in the shooting death of a student during a robbery says his co-defendant pulled the trigger. Joeviair Kennedy testified Wednesday during a hearing about whether Jordan Waire would stand trial that the Dec. 8 robbery in Kalamazoo was planned by the two former high school teammates from Muskegon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|26 min
|Detective Identify
|3,647
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|Wed
|Digger
|99
|PC found dead after discovering body of his pol...
|Wed
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Wed
|LookatCranberry
|8
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Tue
|Faith Michigan
|819
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan 16
|Canada
|1
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Jan 7
|Drain Jammy Washi...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC