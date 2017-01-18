Audit Hits Michigan's Unemployment Agency
Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency still has not complied with several recommendations made in a state audit five years ago, Auditor General Doug Ringler said in a new report released Wednesday. The report spells more trouble for the agency, which faces widespread public complaints, lawsuits and legislative scrutiny over false fraud allegations made against tens of thousands of benefit applicants whose wages and tax returns were wrongly seized.
