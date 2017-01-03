Advisory extended: More blowing snow,...

Advisory extended: More blowing snow, cold in store for West Michigan

The weather system bringing bitter cold wind chills, strong winds and lake-effect snow to West Michigan is expected to stick around for a while longer. Snow-packed roads, poor visibility and longer commute times are part of the winter weather advisory that has been extended until Friday afternoon.

