AAA: Most Michiganders to take vacati...

AAA: Most Michiganders to take vacations in 2017 Thursday, January 12

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

"Obviously, if you're going to take a road trip, it's going to cost you more," spokesperson Susan Hiltz said. "We're looking at higher costs in that area, but people are still seeming to want to travel."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 hr Duck Femocrats 3,426
News Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com... Jan 7 Drain Jammy Washi... 8
Ohio Jan 6 Faith Michigan 2
Need help with unemployment!!! Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 3
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 6
William ross aka will Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 2
News Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15) Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 4
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,365 • Total comments across all topics: 277,862,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC