8 Michigan early enrollees are on cam...

8 Michigan early enrollees are on campus as classes start Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Michigan offensive line incoming freshman JaRaymond Hall tweeted a photo Tuesday of eight early enrollees having dinner with coach Jim Harbaugh before Michigan's 2017 winter semester gets underway Wednesday. Hall, a four-star prospect, is joined by four-star safety Jaylen Kelly-Powell, four-star defensive end Donovan Jeter, four-star center Cesar Ruiz, four-star defensive end Corey Malone-Hatcher, four-star corner Benjamin St-Juste, three-star linebacker Ben Mason and three-star safety J'Marick Woods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 11 min Sandra 2,905
News Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15) 26 min Go Blue Forever 3
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... 12 hr Joe 5
News Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com... Dec 31 Wu Nanjing China 5
Need help with unemployment!!! Dec 24 Faith Michigan 2
News Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10) Dec 24 Faith Michigan 3
News PC found dead after discovering body of his pol... Dec 23 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,011 • Total comments across all topics: 277,594,621

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC