8 Michigan early enrollees are on campus as classes start Wednesday

Michigan offensive line incoming freshman JaRaymond Hall tweeted a photo Tuesday of eight early enrollees having dinner with coach Jim Harbaugh before Michigan's 2017 winter semester gets underway Wednesday. Hall, a four-star prospect, is joined by four-star safety Jaylen Kelly-Powell, four-star defensive end Donovan Jeter, four-star center Cesar Ruiz, four-star defensive end Corey Malone-Hatcher, four-star corner Benjamin St-Juste, three-star linebacker Ben Mason and three-star safety J'Marick Woods.

