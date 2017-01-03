8 Michigan early enrollees are on campus as classes start Wednesday
Michigan offensive line incoming freshman JaRaymond Hall tweeted a photo Tuesday of eight early enrollees having dinner with coach Jim Harbaugh before Michigan's 2017 winter semester gets underway Wednesday. Hall, a four-star prospect, is joined by four-star safety Jaylen Kelly-Powell, four-star defensive end Donovan Jeter, four-star center Cesar Ruiz, four-star defensive end Corey Malone-Hatcher, four-star corner Benjamin St-Juste, three-star linebacker Ben Mason and three-star safety J'Marick Woods.
