61 Muslim refugees bound for Michigan will be kept out
There are 1 comment on the Stars and Stripes story from Tuesday Jan 31, titled 61 Muslim refugees bound for Michigan will be kept out. In it, Stars and Stripes reports that:
Over the next two weeks, 61 Muslim refugees were set to arrive in Michigan, many of them from Iraq and Syria. But after President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday restricting refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries, their admissions were stopped, while six Christian refugees from Myanmar and Congo still will be resettled in the state.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
|
“Police Lives Matter”
Since: Jun 16
5,328
Michigan
|
#1 13 hrs ago
THANK YOU MR. PRESIDENT !!!!
From the people of Michigan
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|34 min
|DP Cassie
|5,067
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|6 hr
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|7 hr
|Faith
|2
|Baloney Meter: Is Michigan a threat to economic...
|Jan 26
|same as Pacific
|1
|Michigan Muslims prepare for Trump Justice Depa...
|Jan 25
|Mikey
|7
|Reward jumps to $35K for dog w/o nose
|Jan 24
|Faith
|1
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|Jan 23
|Death
|101
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC