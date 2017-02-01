There are on the Stars and Stripes story from Tuesday Jan 31, titled 61 Muslim refugees bound for Michigan will be kept out. In it, Stars and Stripes reports that:

Over the next two weeks, 61 Muslim refugees were set to arrive in Michigan, many of them from Iraq and Syria. But after President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday restricting refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries, their admissions were stopped, while six Christian refugees from Myanmar and Congo still will be resettled in the state.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.