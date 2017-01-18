18 Hottest Movies of 2017
You're finally allowed to stop holding your breath for a moment. Because considering all the surprises the last 12 months had in store, it's hard not to wonder what 2017 will bring.
Michigan Discussions
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|13 min
|Le Jimbo
|2,800
|Tax, fee hikes still needed for road funding fi... (Jun '15)
|19 hr
|David Vaughan
|2
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Sat
|Wu Nanjing China
|5
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Dec 29
|Crystal Vision
|3
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10)
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|3
|PC found dead after discovering body of his pol...
|Dec 23
|Go Blue Forever
|1
