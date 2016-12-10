Why Nestle pays next to nothing for M...

Why Nestle pays next to nothing for Michigan groundwater

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: MLive.com

To say that Michigan is an ideal state in which to operate a bottled water factory is something of an understatement. Nestle Waters North America, the world's largest bottled water company, shipped the first bottle from its Ice Mountain plant in Stanwood in May 2002.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 15 min swampmudd 2,206
News Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com... 15 hr Jigger 3
Need help with unemployment!!! 18 hr Faith Michigan 2
News Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10) 18 hr Faith Michigan 3
News PC found dead after discovering body of his pol... Fri Go Blue Forever 1
News vGRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: Michigan Republ... Dec 15 Cordwainer Trout 1
News Michigan is One Step Closer to a 75 MPH Speed L... Dec 15 Faith Michigan 2
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,739 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,382

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC