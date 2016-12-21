What you need to know about Michigan's incoming congressional delegation
Likely 2017 Senate committee assignments: Ranking member of Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry; Committee on the Budget; Committee on Energy and Natural Resources; Ranking member of the Health Subcommittee of the Committee on Finance. Stabenow will also become chair of the Senate Democratic Policy and Communications Committee .
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|3 hr
|President Donald ...
|2,555
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|4 hr
|Crystal Vision
|3
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Wed
|Phil
|4
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10)
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|3
|PC found dead after discovering body of his pol...
|Dec 23
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|vGRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: Michigan Republ...
|Dec 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC