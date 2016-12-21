Video shows rescuers save dog trapped in icy waters on Michigan lake
Rescuers in Michigan carried a dog to safety after it fell through a frozen lake on Wednesday, local media reported. White Lake Fire Authority Chief Gregory Holman told WZZM the department does not rescue all animals that fall through the water, but try to help domesticated pets.
