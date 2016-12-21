Video shows rescuers save dog trapped...

Video shows rescuers save dog trapped in icy waters on Michigan lake

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Rescuers in Michigan carried a dog to safety after it fell through a frozen lake on Wednesday, local media reported. White Lake Fire Authority Chief Gregory Holman told WZZM the department does not rescue all animals that fall through the water, but try to help domesticated pets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 21 min Trump your President 2,671
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Thu Crystal Vision 3
News Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com... Dec 28 Phil 4
Need help with unemployment!!! Dec 24 Faith Michigan 2
News Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10) Dec 24 Faith Michigan 3
News PC found dead after discovering body of his pol... Dec 23 Go Blue Forever 1
News vGRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: Michigan Republ... Dec 15 Cordwainer Trout 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,372 • Total comments across all topics: 277,473,786

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC