Test your Michigan political knowledge with our insanely hard 2016 capitol quiz
The Legislature is out of town and a new batch of House members come in in January, but 2016 was a year chock-full of political stories. We've tried hard to bring you stories about all of it with our year-round capitol coverage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|58 min
|Sandra
|2,743
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|12 hr
|Wu Nanjing China
|5
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Dec 29
|Crystal Vision
|3
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10)
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|3
|PC found dead after discovering body of his pol...
|Dec 23
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|vGRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: Michigan Republ...
|Dec 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC