Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Missing MetLife Employee Case
There are 2 comments on the Switched story from 18 hrs ago, titled Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Missing MetLife Employee Case. In it, Switched reports that:
A security guard reportedly lives at a home that was recently searched in connection with the disappearance of a Michigan woman. According to Detroit's WXYZ 7 Action News , the security guard "works, or worked" at MetLife, Danielle Stislicki's employer when she disappeared in early December.
Since: Apr 12
26
Location hidden
#1 18 hrs ago
It is starting to heat up and it looks like the gofund me was updated.
#2 7 hrs ago
Unfortunately, with all these days passing and very little info provided to the public, this looks like a case that is going cold fast. Seems like there is little evidence of what happened and they are holding out for a golden tip. Very tragic and she is likely deceased. Hope the family can get the closure they deserve at some point.
