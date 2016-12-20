Russian plane with 92 aboard crashes ...

Russian plane with 92 aboard crashes into the Black Sea

There are 3 comments on the White Lake Beacon story from Yesterday, titled Russian plane with 92 aboard crashes into the Black Sea. In it, White Lake Beacon reports that:

In this photo taken on Thursday, March 31, 2016, the Alexandrov Ensemble choir performs during a concert in Moscow, Russia. A Russian plane with 92 people aboard, including the well-known military band, crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday, Dec. 25, minutes after takeoff from the resort city of Sochi, the Defense Ministry said.

RUSSIA in DECLINE

Surrey, Canada

#1 Yesterday
MicroFuhrer Putin leads a country with a GDP smaller than Spain, but with a bloated, rusting military based on keeping as much crumbling Soviet junk in service as possible.

It is inevitable that hundreds of Russians will die stupidly and uselessly as a result of this desperate policy from a dying system.

just a guy i knew

#2 20 hrs ago
Stuff happens when you bite more than you can chew. Putin is playing super-power.
RUSSIA in DECLINE

Surrey, Canada

#3 15 hrs ago
He needs to blame foreign enemies for every failure, but given the stalemate in Syria and the collapsing Russian economy, that lie will soon start to wear a little thin.
