Russian plane with 92 aboard crashes into the Black Sea
There are 3 comments on the White Lake Beacon story from Yesterday, titled Russian plane with 92 aboard crashes into the Black Sea. In it, White Lake Beacon reports that:
In this photo taken on Thursday, March 31, 2016, the Alexandrov Ensemble choir performs during a concert in Moscow, Russia. A Russian plane with 92 people aboard, including the well-known military band, crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday, Dec. 25, minutes after takeoff from the resort city of Sochi, the Defense Ministry said.
#1 Yesterday
#2 20 hrs ago
MicroFuhrer Putin leads a country with a GDP smaller than Spain, but with a bloated, rusting military based on keeping as much crumbling Soviet junk in service as possible.
It is inevitable that hundreds of Russians will die stupidly and uselessly as a result of this desperate policy from a dying system.
#3 15 hrs ago
3,354
Location hidden
#2 20 hrs ago
Stuff happens when you bite more than you can chew. Putin is playing super-power.
Surrey, Canada
#3 15 hrs ago
He needs to blame foreign enemies for every failure, but given the stalemate in Syria and the collapsing Russian economy, that lie will soon start to wear a little thin.
