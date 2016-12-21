Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after envoy's slaying
There are 1 comment on the News9 Oklahoma City story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after envoy's slaying. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:
Erdogan said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom he spoke by phone Monday night,... . Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he speaks during the opening ceremony of Eurasia Tunnel in Istanbul, Tuesday, Dec, 20, 2016.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
|
#1 Tuesday Dec 20
Get rid of all the filthy Kurds first.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|4 min
|spud
|2,180
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|44 min
|Jigger
|3
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|3 hr
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10)
|4 hr
|Faith Michigan
|3
|PC found dead after discovering body of his pol...
|Fri
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|vGRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: Michigan Republ...
|Dec 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Michigan is One Step Closer to a 75 MPH Speed L...
|Dec 15
|Faith Michigan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC