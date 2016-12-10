PC found dead after discovering body ...

PC found dead after discovering body of his policewoman girlfriend

There are 1 comment on the Mail on Sunday story from Friday, titled PC found dead after discovering body of his policewoman girlfriend. In it, Mail on Sunday reports that:

First contact: Incredible images show lost Amazonian tribe living like their ancestors did 20,000 years ago - and firing SPEARS at photographer in his helicopter 'Slaughter the pigs': Berlin killer's chilling ISIS video is revealed - hours after he is gunned down by Italian police in shootout in Milan Vladimir Putin boasts he knew Donald Trump would win the US election - but says 'who knows' who hacked Hillary Clinton's emails 'Let it be an arms race, we will outmatch them at every pass': Trump doubles down after tweeting U.S. should 'expand' its nuke capability EXCLUSIVE: 11-year-old Meghan Markle plays with her nephew - showing what her family says is the motherly side Prince Harry should be proud of The best airport lounges in the world named in prestigious awards: Layover spot in Heathrow ranked No1 Is there a forgotten pharaoh buried in this tomb? Newly-discovered 4,200-year-old ... (more)

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Mail on Sunday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

48,742

Location hidden
#1 Friday
Police Officers are under tremendous pressures, and especially with our agenda driven media....
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 15 min swampmudd 2,206
News Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com... 15 hr Jigger 3
Need help with unemployment!!! 18 hr Faith Michigan 2
News Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10) 18 hr Faith Michigan 3
News vGRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: Michigan Republ... Dec 15 Cordwainer Trout 1
News Michigan is One Step Closer to a 75 MPH Speed L... Dec 15 Faith Michigan 2
The Federal Association of Archaeology & Resear... (Aug '09) Dec 15 Anti Chauvinist 21
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,739 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,366

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC