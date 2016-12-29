Pay to rise for millions as 19 states increase minimum wage
Millions of workers across the U.S. will see their pay increase as 19 states bump up their minimum wages as the new year begins. California, New York and Michigan are among the states with increases taking effect Saturday or Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|8 min
|Baqaa
|2,649
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Thu
|Crystal Vision
|3
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|Wed
|Phil
|4
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10)
|Dec 24
|Faith Michigan
|3
|PC found dead after discovering body of his pol...
|Dec 23
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|vGRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: Michigan Republ...
|Dec 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC