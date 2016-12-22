NPR Finds Boxer Sees Nothing Wrong with Dems, Mad at Anyone Spurning Hillary Over E-mail Scandal
Wednesday night's All Things Considered on NPR carried a very soft, supportive six-minute interview of outgoing ultraliberal Sen. Barbara Boxer by co-host Kelly McEvers on the "path forward for Democrats." Boxer wouldn't admit there were any real problems with the appeal of Democrats, certainly nothing unappealing about their leftist ideology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBusters.org.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|15 min
|swampmudd
|2,206
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|15 hr
|Jigger
|3
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|18 hr
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10)
|18 hr
|Faith Michigan
|3
|PC found dead after discovering body of his pol...
|Fri
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|vGRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: Michigan Republ...
|Dec 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Michigan is One Step Closer to a 75 MPH Speed L...
|Dec 15
|Faith Michigan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC