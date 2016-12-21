No bail for gymnastics doc charged with child porn crimes
A Michigan doctor who worked for USA Gymnastics will remain jailed on child pornography charges after an FBI agent said at least 37,000 images and videos were discovered. Federal Magistrate Ray Kent says Larry Nassar is the "worst" kind of danger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|4 min
|spud
|2,180
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|45 min
|Jigger
|3
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|3 hr
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10)
|4 hr
|Faith Michigan
|3
|PC found dead after discovering body of his pol...
|Fri
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|vGRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: Michigan Republ...
|Dec 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Michigan is One Step Closer to a 75 MPH Speed L...
|Dec 15
|Faith Michigan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC