Mott Children's Hospital hosts holiday toy store for patients
CS Mott Children's Hospital concludes its fifth annual holiday toy store for their young patients on Thursday, Dec. 22. The toy store was open to children in all 250 of the pediatric beds and their families for three days. Each patient was allowed to get up to four gifts and each sibling of the patient was able to get up to three, according to Byron Myer, a community relations employee for the hospital.
