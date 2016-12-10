Michigan's Perry faces sex misconduct...

Michigan's Perry faces sex misconduct, police assault counts

Michigan suspended sophomore wide receiver Grant Perry on Thursday after he was charged with assaulting a police officer and improperly touching a woman outside a bar in October. Perry , 19, was arraigned on two counts of misdemeanor criminal sexual conduct, a felony count of assaulting a police officer and a misdemeanor count of a minor in possession of alcohol.

