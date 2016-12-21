Michigan tree farms keep Christmas real
Diana and Ed Carpenter bought 180 acres 31 years ago on a dream. They hoped the seedlings they planted would end up in thousands of homes someday as family Christmas trees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Model D.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|4 min
|spud
|2,180
|Eastern Michigan names diversity, inclusion com...
|45 min
|Jigger
|3
|Need help with unemployment!!!
|3 hr
|Faith Michigan
|2
|Madonna receives multi-million dollar gift from... (Dec '10)
|4 hr
|Faith Michigan
|3
|PC found dead after discovering body of his pol...
|Fri
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|vGRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: Michigan Republ...
|Dec 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Michigan is One Step Closer to a 75 MPH Speed L...
|Dec 15
|Faith Michigan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC