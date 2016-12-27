Michigan Supreme Court to hear arguments about necessity of defense counsel
The Michigan Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on the rights of criminal defendants to have an attorney during their preliminary exam. Gary Lewis was convicted of multiple arson charges in 2014.
